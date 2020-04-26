British MP observes fast to better understand Muslims

LONDON: A British MP decided to fast for the first week of holy month of Ramadan.

Paul Bristow, a Conservative MP for Peterborough in Eastern England, announce his decision via video posted on Twitter.

He took this decision so as to experience the fast to understand what Ramadan means to Muslims.

“Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, self-improvement and heightened worship,” Bristow said. “For the first week of Ramadan, I too, have decided to observe the fast.”

I am fasting for the first week of #Ramadan. I want to share this experience with the 20,000 Muslims who live in my City #proudofpeterborough #RamadanMubarak pic.twitter.com/dwqf9HY5I7 — Paul Bristow MP #StayHomeSaveLives (@paulbristow79) April 23, 2020

“I am not a Muslim but I feel it is important that I share this experience with the estimated 20,000 Muslims that live in Peterborough, my city,” the MP said.

As decided, Bristow observes fasts and also record a video capturing him and sharing his experience at the end of his Ramadan fast.

#Ramadan fasting vlog day 1 done https://t.co/TgrgP4qh71 — Paul Bristow MP #StayHomeSaveLives (@paulbristow79) April 25, 2020

Bristow added that he hoped to “learn more about the Muslim faith, while learning a little more about myself.”

Day 2 of my Ramadan #fast. There are 20,000 #Muslims living in #Peterborough. I want to know more about what they undertake every year and what #Ramadan means for them. Find out how it is going 👇 #fasting pic.twitter.com/Rdfb2OnZTB — Paul Bristow MP #StayHomeSaveLives (@paulbristow79) April 25, 2020

