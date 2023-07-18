‘British named our country INDIA…’: Assam CM on Oppn alliance

The rebranding of the Congress-led coalition to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has sparked a debate, with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claiming that the British named the nation India, but that “we must strive to free ourselves from this colonial legacy.”

“Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat,” Sarma said in a tweet.

“The British named our country as India, and the Congress accepted it. We must strive to free ourselves from this colonial legacy. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat. BJP for Bharat,” he added.

Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat.The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat .



BJP for BHARAT — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 18, 2023

On Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled the name of the opposition alliance that would face the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections: the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Kharge stated that the second meeting of the opposition group was critical for preserving democracy and the Constitution in the interests of the people of the nation.

“We have come together and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today,” he said.

“Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA),” Kharge said.