Broad proved his point by capturing 500th wicket, says Chappell

Manchester, Aug 2 : Former Australia captain Ian Chappell was left impressed by England fast-bowler Stuart Broad as the manner in which he handled himself after being dropped from the squad for the first #raisethebat Test against West Indies in Southampton last month.

England lost the first Test but captured the series following back-to-back wins in Manchester. Broad, who had spoken out on national TV regarding his omission, played pivotal roles in both wins and was duly named as the man of the series.

“In an era of stringent media training Broad was refreshingly honest in an interview following his omission from England’s side for the first Test against West Indies,” Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

“He didn’t lambast the selectors he just expressed his disappointment and then proceeded in the next two Tests to display why they were wrong.

“Any selector worth the title should be delighted at such a positive player reaction to an omission,” he added.

In the third Test in Manchester, Broad became the second Englishman after James Anderson to complete 500 Test wickets. Overall, he became the seventh cricketer and fourth fast-bowler to achieve this feat.

“Capturing his 500th Test wicket was a particularly satisfying part of Broad proving his point. Incredibly, the victim was Kraigg Brathwaite, the same player that Broad’s partner in bowling excellence, Jimmy Anderson, dismissed to reach his milestone,” Chappell wrote.

“The seven members of the 500-Test-wicket club are an eclectic group of bowlers; two leggies, an offspinner, a swing bowler and three seamers.

“The one missing ingredient is an out-and-out speed merchant, which is probably an indication of how tough on the body that is as an occupation,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.