Broken But Beautiful: Sidharth Shukla’s romantic clip with Sonia Rathee goes viral

Mumbai: The Hindi web series Broken But Beautiful, which was launched in 2018 on Zee 5 and Alt Balaji, is all set to release its season 3 starring Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and actress Sonia Rathee. Ahead of the premiere, producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram stories to share romantic clip of Sidharth and Sonia as Agyastya Rao and Rumi respectively, sending the fandom of Bigg Boss.

While sharing the video, Ekta wrote an amazing caption: “My favourite show is back”.

Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee’s viral video

This clip is going viral on social media leaving all Sidharth Shukla fans eagerly waiting for the show. Sidharth Shukla fans were quick to react on the video in no time, they shared it all over social media and left no stone unturned making it to top trends.

While many lauded the sizzling on screen chemistry of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, many SidNaz fans said Shehnaaz would have been at Rumi’s place.

Who is Sonia Rathee?

Originally from Haryana, 25-year-old Sonia Rathee is an American-Indian actor and dancer. Broken But Beautiful 3 will mark her big debut in the Hindi entertainment industry. She has earlier worked as a production designer.She has previously acted in a Filter Copy video opposite TV actor Vishal Vashishtha.

Sonia Rathee is the sister of Ankur Rathee, a popular face on the web. Ankur has been part of shows like Four More Shots Please, MOM: Mission Over Mars, Made in Heaven among others.

The first two seasons of Broke But Beautiful showcased a love story of two individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another. The couple’s story ended on a happy note in the second season, which premiered a year later. Now, the show will have a new jodi — Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee.