Brother duo helps clean garbage at Singhu border

New Delhi: Two Sikh brothers from Delhi were seen at the Singhu border, collecting garbage on the roads and cleaning the area on Friday.

“We are collecting garbage and disposing off in a proper manner. We left our home with the intention to clean the Singhu border. Many people have come here and so have we to show solidarity with the farmers. We started as a group of two people today. This is our way to do Seva,” Harpreet Singh, a brother of the group told ANI.

Both brothers Harpreet Singh and Inderpal Singh have decided to come to the Singhu border on their weekend holiday.

“We have been collecting the waste material and disposing it off. We started along with my brother and one more person joined. Many people are helping us now”, said Inderpal Singh.

The duo was joined by other volunteers in cleaning the area. They also kept a bag near every garbage collecting trolley.

On their first day, Inderpal was seen picking up the garbage and cleaning the road with his own broom, whereas Harpreet was tying the bags around each trolley

Farmers have continued their protest at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

