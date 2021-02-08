Brown sugar, human hair worth Rs 4 cr seized in Mizoram, Manipur

Aizawl/Imphal, Feb 8 : The security forces and Customs officials have seized human hair and brown sugar worth Rs 4 crore in Mizoram and Manipur, which were smuggled in from neighbouring Myanmar, officials said on Monday.

In a joint raid conducted on Sunday evening, Assam Rifles troopers and Customs officials seized human hair contained in 120 bags from Chhungte village in Mizoram’s Champhai district. According to the Assam Rifles officials, no one was arrested in connection with the seizure of human hair valued at around Rs 2 crore.

“Over the years, Assam Rifles has been a force reckoned to fight the smuggling menace in Mizoram. Extensive and regular anti-seizure operations have been successfully carried out to thwart the smuggling nexus along the India-Myanmar border,” an official release said.

In Manipur, a combined team of the police and Assam Rifles seized brown sugar worth Rs 2 crore and arrested three persons from Bishnupur district.

A police officer said the security personnel arrested three persons during a routine search at Tangjeng near Ibudhou temple and the smuggled drugs were seized from their possession on Sunday.

The detainees and the seized drugs were handed over to the Kumbi police station.

Officials said the drugs and various other contraband including Areca nuts are smuggled in from Myanmar which shares 1,643 km of unfenced border with four northeastern states — Mizoram (510 km), Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km) and Nagaland (215 km).

