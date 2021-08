Balasore: Three persons were arrested in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday with brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh, officials said.

Excise sleuths intercepted a van on National Highway 60 in Jaleswar and seized 150 gm of the narcotic, which was being transported to Jajpur, they said.

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested, they added.

Three days back the police seized 500 gm of brown sugar worth about Rs 50 lakh from Jaleswar.