BRS, BJP trade barbs over HC’s order to hand over ‘MLAs poaching case’ to CBI

Hyderabad: War of words broke out between the ruling leaders of BRS party in the state and BJP at the Centre on Tuesday over the Telangana High Court’s order transferring the “MLAs poaching Case” to CBI.

The High Court on Monday transferred to CBI the investigation into the case of alleged attempt to poach BRS MLAs that is at present being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police.

The High Court also quashed the SIT and the investigation carried out so far by the police.

Welcoming the court’s order, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy in a press conference today said the state government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made a big hue and cry about the incident.

Dubbing the “MLAs Poaching Case” as “farmhouse files movie,” he alleged that the “flick” was produced by KCR with his own screenplay, direction and story.

Also Read ED continues questioning accused in MLAs poaching case

“There is no stuff in the case. It is a false case, creating sensation out of nothing,” Reddy alleged.

He sought to know how the Chief Minister came into possession of the video and audio files of the case even when the investigation was in initial stages and distributed them to various media houses.

Rao committed a heinous crime by dragging national leaders who have proven track record of integrity into the matter. For a false case which is based on his imagination, he wasted people’s money and undermined the institutions in addition to taking recourse to blatant misuse of official machinery, he said in statement on Monday.

The judgment should serve as an eye-opener to people like KCR who blinded by power think that they could do anything and everything, he had further said.

Reacting to the Union Minister’s comments, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao in a statement wanted to know why the BJP is elated when the court handed over the investigation to CBI.

“If you have nothing to do with it, why did you try to block the investigation of this case in the courts many times, Kishan Reddy garu? Why are you so happy if the case is handed over to CBI? Is it because the case has been handed over to an organisation which is in your pocket?,” KTR slammed.

Three people — Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy — were already named as accused (A1 to A3) in the case after a complaint was lodged by BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, among four legislators, against them on October 26.

The trio were arrested while they were allegedly trying to lure four MLAs of the ruling BRS to join the BJP. Recently, they were granted bail by the High Court.

The Telangana government on November 9 ordered the setting up of a seven-member SIT to probe into the alleged attempt to poach the MLAs.