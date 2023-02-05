BRS in Maharastra: KCR lands in Nanded

Hyderabad: BRS supremo and Telangana chief minister landed at Sri Guru Gobind Singh airport in Maharashtra’s Nanded.

The party workers of Nanded and Telangana welcomed KCR with sloganeering.

The stage is all set for the KCR-led BRS party to hold its first meeting outside the state at Nanded in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Rao is expected to reach Nanded at 12.30 pm and address the meeting titled ‘BRS Charikala Sabha’.

The entire meeting area has turned pink with party flags, hoardings, balloons and posters.

Arrangements are being made from all the villages of Nanded South and North, Bokar, Naigam, Mukhed, Deglur, Loha Constituencies, Kinwat, Dharmabad Towns, Mudked, Naigam, Biloli and Umri, Himayat Nagar in Nanded district to make the public meeting a grand success.

(With inputs from PTI).