BRS is hand in glove with BJP to weaken Congress: Telangana Cong chief

Telangana: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is “hand in glove” with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “weaken” the Congress Party.

Referring to KCR’s show of strength, where chief ministers of four states and other leaders attended Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s mega rally, Reddy said, “Which is why KCR is meeting the rest of opposition parties”.

“BRS is hand in glove with BJP, which is why KCR is meeting the rest of the opposition parties. They want to weaken Congress and make PM Modi’s way clear,” Reddy said while talking to ANI.

Reddy claimed that KCR is indirectly supporting BJP and Prime Minister Modi.

“BJP is using BRS, Aam Admi Party (AAP), and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to weaken Congress,” Reddy added.

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI leader D Raja and many other leaders attended Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s mega rally on Wednesday but the Congress and the TMC were not seen anywhere. The opposition did a show of strength at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rally.

The third front, without Congress, has been unsuccessful in national politics. Meanwhile, Telangana CM took the first step towards forming a non-Congress opposition front with the first rally of his party at the national level. The Congress and the TMC were absent.

Apart from KCR, there have been many contenders for a prominent position in the opposition. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is also in the race.

“Mamata Banerjee is also ready to become a soldier in this political battle, which she has repeated several times,” the TMC MP Shantanu Sen told ANI while commenting on the KCR’s rally.