BRS may deny ticket to tainted MLAs in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has hinted at denying tickets to MLAs who are facing serious allegations and cases. According to reliable sources, the chief minister reviewed various survey reports on the prospects of the BRS in the upcoming assembly elections.

Survey reports showed that several BRS MLAs are facing serious charges and cases. The party’s image has been badly affected due to issues like corruption and sexual harassment and people are not ready to re-elect them.

The survey report suggested that more than 30 MLAs who are facing allegations should be given four months to improve their performance and gain public popularity. Chief Minister KCR is learnt to have directed to prepare a list of all such MLAs.

In the Adilabad district alone, three BRS MLAs are facing serious charges. These members have been elected to the assembly more than once and are demanding inclusion in the cabinet. MLAs Ajmera Rekha Naik (Khanapur), Baburao Rathod (Booth) and DurgamChinnaiah of Bellampalliare facing charges of corruption, land grabbing and receiving funds from beneficiaries of government schemes.

Chief Minister KCR and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao have sought a report from the district ministers about them. Durgam Chinnaiah has been in the media recently for sexually harassing a female office-bearer. It is said that funds were received from the beneficiaries in connection with the allotment of double bedroom houses, besides Rs 2 lakh for the Dalit Bandhu Scheme.

In the 2018 assembly election, KCR manage to bag 88 of the 119 seats, however, this time it does not appear the BRS can manage an equally impressive performance in 2023. Apart from the pioneering Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme and Rythu Bima insurance cover for farmers, a large investments in agriculture and irrigation have helped transform the rural landscape.