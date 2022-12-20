BRS MLA appears before ED for second day

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a second day on Tuesday.

The MLA, who was questioned for about six hours on Monday in connection with the alleged money laundering probe, reached the ED’s regional office around 3 p.m.

The BRS leader told reporters that though he was summoned at 10.30 a.m., he had conveyed to the ED officials that he would appear in the afternoon as he had to participate in Ayyappa puja.

He reached ED office with all the documents and details of his financial transactions sought by the ED.

After coming out of the ED office on Monday night, the MLA told reporters that there was still no clarity about the case in which he was summoned.

The legislator said the ED officials collected personal details from him. “They also asked for details of my family members. I responded to all their questions. The ED has not yet given a clarity about the case in which they have summoned me,” he said.

Rohith Reddy had reached ED office around 3 p.m. on Monday after the agency turned down his request to give him time to furnish the information sought.

The MLA said that since he is on Ayyappa deeksha, he sought time till December 31 but the ED officials did not agree.

The ED, in its notice served on December 15, had directed Rohith Reddy to appear along with details of bank accounts, financial transactions and income tax returns.

The ED notice is reportedly for questioning him in alleged money laundering in the investigation related to a drugs case.

The MLA from Tandur was the petitioner in the alleged conspiracy to poach BRS MLAs.

Acting on a tip-off by Rohit Reddy, police had arrested Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy from a farmhouse at Moinabad on October 26 when they were allegedly trying to lure four BRS MLAs to defect to the BJP.

Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs.50 crore each to other MLAs.

The Telangana government on November 9 constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

The three accused were granted bail by the Telangana High Court on December 1.