BRS MPs move adjournment motion in Parliament, demand Women’s Reservation Bill

BRS MPs moved an adjournment motion in the Parliament today, demanding the tabling and passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill. The MPs in the adjournment motion also request an all-party meeting to discuss the Women’s Reservation Bill.

MLC Kavitha from the BRS party earlier this month sat on a day-long protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Bharat Jagruthi led by MLC Kavitha organized a round table conference in New Delhi that witnessed the participation of over 15 political parties, civil society organizations, and the student community.

MLC Kavitha-led Bharat Jagruthi will also soon be launching a ‘Missed Call Campaign’ to further the demand for Women’s Reservation Bill. Along with the campaign, there will also be round table discussions in colleges and universities across India to discuss the need for tabling and passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill.