BRS slams Congress govt for drought-like conditions in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, October 16, hit out at the state government over its handling of the water crisis in Telangana and alleged that the “drought is not brought by time,” but by the Congress.

In a post on X, he alleged that over 750 TMC of Godavari water and 250 TMC of Krishna water had been released downstream by the government.

“This is not a drought brought by time… This is a drought brought by Congress!!,” he said.

The Congress government ignored the opportunity to fill the reservoirs and tanks on the Godavari by “properly utilising” the Kannepalli and Devaradula pumps, he alleged.

Without turning on the Palamuru-Rangareddy and Kalvakurthy Lift Irrigation (KLI) pumps, the government wasted Krishna river water, he claimed.

కాలం తెచ్చిన కరువు కాదు..

కాంగ్రెస్ తెచ్చిన కరువు ఇది!!



జూన్ 01, 2026 నుండి ఈరోజు వరకు 👇



🔹750+ టీఎంసీల గోదావరి నీళ్లను..

🔹250 టీఎంసీల కృష్ణా నీళ్లను..



దిగువకు విడిచిపెట్టింది ఈ కాంగ్రెస్ సర్కార్



కన్నెపల్లి, దేవాదుల పంపులను సరిగ్గా వాడుకుని..

గోదావరిపై ఉన్న రిజర్వాయర్లు,… — KTR (@KTRBRS) October 16, 2026

Congress ignored experts on El Niño: KTR

He further alleged that the Congress government ignored though experts had warned since March this year about the adverse impact of El Niño.

The BRS working president further attacked the Congress government, citing the projects in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

As soon as the Congress government released the water downstream, the AP government diverted Godavari water through its Pattisema project, Krishna water through Pothireddypadu and Veligonda tunnel, he said.

The Andhra Pradesh government even diverted water to faraway Kuppam in Chittoor district, he added.

Dismissing the BRS criticism that the drought-like conditions were caused not due to El Nino but by the negligence of the Congress government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on October 15 asked who “handed over” Telangana’s water rights in the Krishna river to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh by agreeing to 299 TMC.

“Andhra got 515 TMC,” he said.

The Congress also asked why irrigation projects have not been completed by BRS despite being in power for 10 years.