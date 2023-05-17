BRS will win 95-105 seats in Telangana polls: KCR at party meet

Hyderabad: BRS supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has directed the party’s elected representatives and top functionaries to mobilise the cadres to tell ‘Telangana’s success story’ to the public.

Addressing BRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and chairpersons of several state corporations who attended the meeting of the BRS Legislative Party and BRS Parliamentary Party, he said the state’s turnaround in critical areas was being lauded all over.

“The state has established new benchmarks in every area, resulting in widespread buzz for the Telangana model to be replicated everywhere,” he said, and added that the adjacent Maharashtra is showing rise in desire for it.

KCR stated that the moment has come to put the party’s cadre at all levels back into action mode.

“We are coming back to power. There is no doubt in that. All surveys are in our favour. We are definitely winning somewhere between 95-105 seats. If all MLAs work according to how i guide them, every single MLA will win his/her seat with a 50000 majority,” he stated.

KCR said that the 21-day celebration scheduled as part of the 10th state formation day would be an ‘excellent opportunity’ to discuss Telangana’s growth and success and that everyone should take part actively.

“The celebrations’ departmental and day-by-day schedules will be revealed after the cabinet meeting on Thursday. Public meetings would be held in each constituency and area, including individuals from the ground up. Every elected official should assure active involvement in order for the event to be a huge success,” he said.

He said that some elected legislators were still unaware of the remarkable progress achieved in Telangana’s growth, despite the state’s modest beginnings nine years ago.