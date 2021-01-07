Bruce Springsteen has ‘a big surprise’ for fans in 2021

Los Angeles, Jan 6 : At 71, rock legend Bruce Springsteen is working on a secret project that is planned as a big surprise for his fans. The singer, however, does not believe it will be possible to go on tour until next year, amid the global Covid pandemic.

“2022 — if you want to talk about that — as far as what I know and if things go as according to what Dr. Fauci is projecting, as soon as we can, we’ll be out there,” he said during a radio show, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“And that might be 2022, you know, somewhere in the New Year of 2022. So — and I’m completely projecting because no one really knows — that’s what I think, according to all the information that’s available at this moment, will be able to happen,” he added.

But he has some good news for fans.

“You know, I have some projects coming up this year that I won’t tell because it’s going to be a secret and then a big surprise (laughs),” he said.

“But I do have things to keep me busy this year that I’ll be doing that should give the fans something to bide their time with,” added the rock star.

Springsteen’s last released his album, “Letter To You”, with his longtime backing band the E Street Band released in October 2020.

