Bryce Dallas Howard: I believe in magic

Los Angeles, Sep 9 : Actress Bryce Dallas Howard is a believer in magic.

“I definitely believe in magic, I am highly suggestible in that way and I think you know why it’s like believing in magic isn’t necessarily like ‘oh ya! I believe in supernatural or the fantastical or whatever’, although I do,” she said.

“I think it’s more like believing or being more optimist like believing something amazing can happen, believing that you can be surprised that something’s so good can happen that you could never been able to imagine before. So I think that’s why I believe in magic because I believe that amazing things can happen,” she added.

Howard had featured in the 2016 film “Pete’s Dragon”, which she said is about the “magic miracle of family and what that is and there are always people or creatures out there who will love you completely”.

On what the film says about where home is and where we belong, she said: “Something that I think is really wonderful about ‘Pete’s Dragon’ is that it brings to mind kind of notion that you can create your own family.”

“You know this is about a little boy who lost his parents and his family is his best friend who is a dragon and then eventually he becomes a part of another family and I think for me this movie is really about the magic miracle of family and what that is and there are always people or creatures out there who will love you completely. Even if you didn’t come from them and even if it makes no sense for you to be a part of a family,” she added, about the film, which will air on Star Movies.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.