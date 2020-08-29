BS6 BMW G310R, G310GS bookings open

Gurugram: BMW Motorrad India will open pre-launch bookings for the new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS the two most extensive selling premium motorcycles from the BMW Motorrad stable in India. Customers are getting a unique opportunity to book the bikes from 1 September 2020 onwards, ahead of the official launch.

To book the bikes pre-launch, customers can visit any BMW Motorrad dealership or fill up an enquiry form online at www.bmw-motorrad.in. Deliveries will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Mr Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said BMW Motorrad India had built a powerful position among motorcycling enthusiasts in India. With the BMW G 310 bikes, thousands of riding enthusiasts have entered the premium world of BMW Motorrad to explore riding in a completely different way.

These two bikes offer an authentic BMW experience at competitive costs. Refined, redefined and reenergized, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are now back in new BS-VI compliant variants. With the pre-launch bookings, customers and riding enthusiasts have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the world to ride these new bikes on the roads.

The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles have been driving the momentum for BMW Motorrad India with a share of over 85% in yearly sales.

The BMW G 310 R represents everything BMW Motorrad stands for: innovation, quality and robust product substance. Designed specifically for the world market, it takes the typical BMW premium aspiration to the segment under 500 cc. It embodies the pure essence of a BMW roadster and offers dynamic performance and comfort on any road.

The BMW G 310 GS takes this excitement a step further into the typical GS territory that stands for robust adventures on two wheels. The BMW G 310 GS is a genuine GS: a highly new product with a level of versatility that is currently unrivalled in the segment. Nimble and agile in traffic, yet supremely robust over challenging terrain, its agility opens up a whole new world of riding experience.

To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans pre-approved before delivery takes place.

For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for three years, unlimited kilometres’, with an option to extend the warranty to the fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24×7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

Source: PTI