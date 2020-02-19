BSc(Data Science), BCom(Data Analytics)- New courses introduced

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Telangana State Higher Education Council (TSCHE) has decided to offer two new in-demand courses B.Sc Data Science and B.Com Data Analytics in all degree colleges across the state from the Academic year 2020-21.

These two new courses have already been introduced in other states with the state government deciding now to implement it.

In a recently concluded a meeting on Monday, the council decided to implement these courses that have better employment opportunities.

Students can now choose data science besides computer science.

Discussion is going on to introduce Honours courses, which will have 20-30 credits compared to the regular courses.

The council also discussed other courses like BSc Machine Learning, Blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence that can be implemented if the colleges interest.

These courses, the council said, will first be introduced in autonomous colleges, social welfare gurukuls and government colleges.

All the top private colleges have been given permission to introduce these courses and follow quality standards, with training facilities for these proposed courses.

Vice-Chairmen of TSCHE, R Limbadri, Venkataramana, Former OU VC S Ramachandram, Professors Fatima Begum, Jayashree, OU Registrar Gopal Reddy, IIIT Professor Krishna Reddy and others had participated in the meeting.