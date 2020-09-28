BSE joins hands with YES BANK to empower SMEs

New Delhi, Sep 28 : The BSE has signed an MoU with YES BANK to empower the SME segment through awareness and knowledge-sharing programmes by the two entities.

BSE and YES BANK will conduct knowledge events for SMEs, export promotion of SME scale companies, in addition to providing banking and financial solutions.

This MoU shall further entail services pertaining to development and imparting industry-specific and related knowledge-based information, while the bank will also offer customised services and products to the listed SME members of the platform and advisory solutions to EXIM potential listed SMEs.

Ajay Thakur, Head, BSE SME & Startups, said: “BSE is the largest SME Platform which will provide such clients of YES Bank a platform to raise equity funds for their growth.”

“Together, we aim to empower SMEs to become more competitive and fast-track their growth through solutions that address their business challenges,” Rajan Pental, Global Head, Retail Banking, YES BANK, said.

Source: IANS

