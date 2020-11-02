BSES extends Delhi solar power programme to Safdarjung, Karkardooma

New Delhi, Nov 2 : Electricity distribution company (discom) BSES on Monday announced that BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) have expanded the BSES Solar City programs to the capital’s Safdarjung and Karkardooma localities.

As a result of the discoms’ “solarise” programme, there are now over 2800 roof-top solar installations in BSES areas with a installed load of above 90 MWp, a BSES release said.

“The ambitious discom-led and community-based demand aggregation programs were launched in virtual ceremonies in presence of the RWAs from the two areas,” the statement said.

This initiative is a pilot project pursuant to a Statement of Intent signed by the US Department of State and India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) under the US-India Clean Energy Finance Task Force on November 15, 2018, it said.

This initiative has been rolled-out in partnership with SmartPower, a US based non-profit organisation focused on local community campaigns to increase consumer adoption of clean energy, WeeGreen and the Council on Energy Environment and Water (CEEW), a leading not-for-profit policy research organisation, it added.

The BRPL and BYPL’s “Solarise” initiatives aim to maximise the utilisation of solar roof top potential in a targeted area. The programme’s objective is to create a market based approach for scaling-up roof-top solar and introduce community-led demand aggregation for deployment.

Depending on the results in these two locations, the program will also be launched for other BSES areas, the discom said.

The intensive 8-10 week campaign to accelerate the adoption of rooftop solar in the Safdarjung and Karkardooma areas are completely virtual, using innovative online tools that bring together the residents and vendors at one place.

“This essentially means that right from reaching-out to the consumers, resolving their queries, organising their consultations with solar installers and financiers, interactive testimonials from the owners of existing solar roof-top connections, the entire process will be conducted online,” the statement said.

Though the programme is primarily targeted at the domestic consumer and residential societies, commercial and institutional consumers can also participate in the initiative, it added.

According to BSES, rooftop solar is helping consumers, not only reduce their electricity bills, but also do their bit for the environment.

Under “Solarise Safdarjung” and “Solarise Karkardooma” programmes, consumers are being offered premium, customised and non subsidised (non Central Financial Assistance) solar solutions, including imported components, easy financing options, extended warranty and additional AMC under the capex model.

“These initiatives are in addition to the existing roof-top solar programs being offered by BSES, wherein consumers can opt for solar under both the Capex and the RESCO models and avail the applicable government subsidies. Consumers desirous to avail these can log-on to www.bsesdelhi.com and www.solarbases.com,” BSES said.

In both the models, consumer’s excess solar power is purchased by the discom at the rates specified by the regulator DERC.

A BSES spokesperson said: “The programme will educate consumers about the benefits of solar energy while ensuring strict quality compliance of the systems being installed. It will also facilitate various finance options available to the consumers.”

Source: IANS

