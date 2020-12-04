BSES hands over 850 tablets to Delhi govt to support needy students

New Delhi, Dec 3 : At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect the lives of the people, Delhi electricity distribution company (discom) BSES has announced that it has handed over around 850 tablets to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to help the needy students get better access to online education.

The company has provided e-tablets as part of its CSR programme that focuses on making positive impact on the lives of the citizens of Delhi. Over the last few years, the programmes have reached out to over 6.5 lakh beneficiaries in South, West, East and Central Delhi.

“Adapting to the ‘new normal’ since the onset of the Covidpandemic, the programmes have evolved, adapting to the ‘new normal’ under their ‘Sparsh’, ‘Suraksha’ and ‘Sashakta’ initiatives,” a company said in a statement.

As part of its efforts to help the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic, BSES discoms are providing dry food rations, hygiene kits and masks. In fact, over the past few months, over 3 lakh gloves, 2 lakh masks, over 20,000 hygiene kits, and 7,500 PPE kits have been provided by the BSES discoms.

Apart from these, BSES discoms are also providing six fully equipped ambulances to the Delhi government. Of these, three ambulances have been handed over to the Delhi government-run hospitals, while three more will be handed over soon.

According to a BSES spokesperson, “Covid-19 has thrown-up unprecedented challenges, not just in India, but globally. Though the government and the authorities are doing a lot in the fight against Covid-19, these efforts have to be supplemented by the resources of the corporate sector. These tablets will help students continue their education and provide impetus to government’s online education initiative.”

–IANS

