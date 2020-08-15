BSF exchange sweets with Border Guard B’desh on Independence Day

Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strengthened in various sectors including trade, maritime and economy.

By Mansoor Updated: 15th August 2020 4:37 pm IST
Source: ANI

Petrapole: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday exchanged sweets on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day at Petrapole border in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

Ashwini Singh, IG, South Bengal Frontier, BSF said, “Bangladesh is a friendly nation and we have historical ties. There are transporter crimes but anti-social elements are everywhere. Hopefully, we will control a major extent of transporter crimes across the border until the next Independence Day.”

Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strengthened in various sectors including trade, maritime and economy.

READ:  India dismisses controversy over Buddha's birthplace

The first trial container ship from Kolkata to Agartala through Chattogram port was launched by the Shipping Minister Mansukh Madaviya on July 16.

It was termed as a historic move as this sea route will open a new chapter in the India-Bangladesh maritime relations by allowing the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for the transit of goods from India.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close