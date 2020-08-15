BSF exchange sweets with Border Guard B’desh on Independence Day

Petrapole: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday exchanged sweets on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day at Petrapole border in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

Ashwini Singh, IG, South Bengal Frontier, BSF said, “Bangladesh is a friendly nation and we have historical ties. There are transporter crimes but anti-social elements are everywhere. Hopefully, we will control a major extent of transporter crimes across the border until the next Independence Day.”

Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strengthened in various sectors including trade, maritime and economy.

The first trial container ship from Kolkata to Agartala through Chattogram port was launched by the Shipping Minister Mansukh Madaviya on July 16.

It was termed as a historic move as this sea route will open a new chapter in the India-Bangladesh maritime relations by allowing the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for the transit of goods from India.

Source: ANI