BSF hands over 6 to Pakistan Rangers

Chandigarh, Jan 9 : The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Punjab’s Amritsar sector apprehended six Pakistani nationals, who inadvertently crossed the border and entered into Indian territory, and later handed them over to the Pakistan Rangers on Saturday, the BSF said.

During questioning, it came to notice that they had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently on Friday evening. Nothing objectionable was recovered from them.

The BSF approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a protest on the issue. On the request of the Pakistan Rangers, the apprehended Pakistani nationals were handed over to Pak Rangers at about 5.30 p.m. on humanitarian grounds, it said in a statement.

Last year also, six Pakistanis who inadvertently crossed the border were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by the BSF, Punjab Frontier, on humanitarian grounds.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.