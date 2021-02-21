BSF jawan injured in landmine explosion in Odisha

By IANS|   Published: 21st February 2021 8:36 pm IST
Bhubaneswar, Feb 21 : A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan sustained critical injury in a landmine explosion during a search operation in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, said an official on Sunday.

The incident took place at Gugapadar village under Mathili police station in the district. The jawan, identified as Dharmendra Sahoo, has been airlifted to Raipur for treatment and his condition is stable, said Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D. Khilari.

The explosion took place when a BSF team was returning after carrying out a search operation in the area. The combing operation is going on in the area, the SP said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

