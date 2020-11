Siliguri: Border Security Force (BSF) jawans on Saturday celebrated Diwali at the India-Bangladesh border at Fulbari by lighting lamps.

BSF SI Kuldeep Singh said: “We are stationed on the border for the security of the country.”

“We want to assure PM Modi and the citizens of the nation that till we are stationed on the border, there is no problem with the security of the nation,” he added.

Source: ANI