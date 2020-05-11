BSF man killed, another injured in Manipur fratricide incident

New Delhi: A Border Security Force jawan was killed and another personnel injured in an alleged fratricide incident at a camp in Manipur’s Churachandpur distritct on Monday, officials said.

They said the incident took place around 10 AM when a BSF head constable posted at the subsidiary training centre (STC) of the border guarding force in the district, allegedly fired a gunshot from his service rifle at his junior, a constable rank jawan.

The head constable later turned the gun on himself and died while the constable he fired at is admitted to a hospital, a senior official said.

They added that the troops were part of the security setup of the director of the STC who is an Inspector General rank officer.

The BSF is deployed in the state as part of its task to guard the India-Bangladesh international border.

Source: PTI

