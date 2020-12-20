BSF nabs Pak fisherman for intruding into Indian territory

Gandhinagar, Dec 20 : The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a Pakistani fisherman for intruding into Indian territory while taking advantage of rough seas and restricted visibility in Gujarat, the central paramilitary force said on Sunday.

The fisherman has been identified as Khalid Hussain, 35, a resident of Shahbandar in Sindh province of Pakistan.

The BSF troops of 108 Battalion caught the fisherman at 5.50 p.m. on Saturday while patrolling in general area Sir Creek — a 96-km tidal estuary in the uninhabited marshlands of the Indus River Delta on the border between India and Pakistan.

In a statement, the BSF said its patrolling team observed the “Pakistan fishing boat which had intruded into Indian territory, taking advantage of rough sea state and restricted visibility”.

“Alert BSF Patrolling party seized the boat along with one Pakistani fisherman,” the BSF said.

The patrolling BSF team recovered 20 liters diesel jerrycan, one mobile phone, two fishing nets, eight bundles of plastic threads and some crabs.

“A through search operation of the area has been launched. Till now, nothing suspicious has been recovered from the area, from the fishing boat or from the Pakistani fisherman.”

