BSF protecting borders with vigour despite adverse conditions: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

New Delhi, Dec 1 : The Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 56th Raising Day on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said on the occasion,”The brave personnel of the BSF are protecting the borders of the country with full vigour, despite tough terrain and adverse conditions. Saluting the supreme sacrifice and indomitable gallantry of BSF Jawans in the line of duty,”

Referring to the BSF’s Artillery Wing which is celebrating its Golden Jubilee year, the Minister of State said he is confident that the Artillery Wing will achieve new heights by carrying forward its glorious history.

Lauding the women contingent participating in the parade Rai said that it is reassuring to see the increasing participation of women power in the security of the country and the women sentinels of the force are realising the Prime Minister’s commitment in this regard.

The Minister of State said that the conspiracy to harm the country through cross-border terrorist infiltration and drug trafficking, is being thwarted by BSF Jawans with a proper response.

The Minister of State paid homage to the immortal border guards at the martyrs’ memorial of BSF. He presented the ‘Police Medal for Gallantry’ and ‘President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service’ to BSF personnel and also released the BSF’s annual e-magazine “Borderman”

Appreciating the work done by the Border Security Force in the times of the Corona pandemic, Rai said that BSF personnel were also infected by the virus during this period, but they did not lose their spirit. He said that every challenge faced by the Border Security Force and its solution is a priority before the government.

On this occasion, Director General, BSF Rakesh Asthana gave details about the forces’s achievements, new initiatives and preparations to deal with future challenges, while giving an assurance about the security and integrity of the country’s borders.

The BSF is the world’s largest border guarding force securing the 6,386.36 kms long International Borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Source: IANS

