BSF Recruitment: Applications invited to fill up 317 vacancies

New Delhi: Directorate General of BSF invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill up 317 vacancies of SI, HC, Mechanic, Electricians and other posts.

It may be mentioned that the vacancies are subjected to change.

How to apply

Candidates can submit the applications online through the official website of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The examination fee for SI (Master), SI (Workshop) and SI (Engine Driver) posts is Rs. 200. For the posts of HC (Master), HC (Workshop), HC (Engine Driver) and CT (Crew), candidates have to pay Rs. 100.

Exemption

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, BSF candidates and ex-servicemen are exempted from making payment of the examination fee.