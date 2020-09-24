BSF seize 13 kg heroin in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Chandigarh, Sep 24 : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said it had seized 13 kg heroin worth Rs 65 crore in Punjab’s Ferozepur district.

The recovery was made close to the international border with Pakistan.

“Vigilant border men are relentlessly thwarting smuggling attempts from across the border,” BSF Punjab tweeted.

During a search operation, troopers from 116 Battalion seized four plastic cans filled with 13 kg of heroin, it added.

Punjab shares a 553 km long international border with Pakistan.

