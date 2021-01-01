BSF seized 517 kg heroin, shot 8 intruders in Punjab in 2020

Chandigarh, Jan 1 : BSF personnel guarding India’s international borders along Pakistan in Punjab shot dead eight drug smugglers and intruders in separate encounters in 2020 and seized 517 kg heroin and 43 weapons, as per official data released on Friday.

A total of 13 Pakistanis and one Bangladesh national were also arrested during the year, as per the data provided by BSF’s Punjab Frontier headquarters regarding its achievements in 2020 while manning the 553-km tough and challenging India-Pakistan border in the state.

In a humanitarian gesture, the Border Security Force handed over six Pakistanis to the Pakistan Rangers after they had inadvertently crossed the international border.

As a goodwill gesture, BSF troops also looked after people residing in border areas on the Indian side through civic action programmes, including free medical camps, sports tournaments, cultural activities, and other efforts to help the needy.

In addition, awareness campaigns on coronavirus and preventive measures during the nationwide lockdown and provision of essential items to the needy were also undertaken.

In the true spirit of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kissan’ to assist border farmers and for speedy redressal of their problems, meetings with farmers are held regularly by respective Company Commanders at Commandant and Deputy Inspector General levels during which their problems are resolved on the spot.

Adequate publicity to these meetings is ensured to allow participation by maximum number of farmers.

Also, initiatives were taken to improve basic infrastructure at the grass roots to provide maximum facilities to jawans in Punjab Frontier.

The BSF’s Punjab Frontier troops have been protecting the international borders with full devotion despite inclement weather conditions and will continue to safeguard it, the force said.

