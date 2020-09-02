BSF seizes Phensedyl worth over Rs 3L from B’desh border

By News Desk 1 Published: 2nd September 2020 4:27 pm IST
BSF seizes Phensedyl worth over Rs 3L from B'desh border

Kolkata, Sep 2 : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled a major smuggling bid with the seizure of 1,980 Phensedyl bottles that were being taken from India to Bangladesh.

The troops of 117th Battalion of BSF deployed at Kakmarichar Border outpost of Murshidabad district of West Bengal seized the cache whose market value is Rs 3,35,986. Phensedyl is a cough medicine that is rampantly used for drug abuse.

Following specific intelligence inputs, a BSF patrolling party was positioned at the suspected place of transfer at around 12.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The patrolling party observed suspicious activity. Four to five smugglers were involved. On being challenged by the BSF troops, the smugglers ran away taking advantage of the darkness and bushes in the backdrop,” the BSF said.

READ:  Influence of dictatorship on country's democracy rising: Sonia

After a thorough search of the area, the BSF said, its troops recovered six huge bags and a small one hidden in the bushes.

“A total of 1,980 Phensedyl bottles were seized from these bags. The seized bottles have been handed over to the police,” the paramilitary personnel said.

The BSF of the South Bengal Frontier this year so far have seized 1,95,573 Phensedyl bottles, including Wednesday’s cache.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close