BSF seizes Phensedyl worth over Rs 3L from B’desh border

Kolkata, Sep 2 : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled a major smuggling bid with the seizure of 1,980 Phensedyl bottles that were being taken from India to Bangladesh.

The troops of 117th Battalion of BSF deployed at Kakmarichar Border outpost of Murshidabad district of West Bengal seized the cache whose market value is Rs 3,35,986. Phensedyl is a cough medicine that is rampantly used for drug abuse.

Following specific intelligence inputs, a BSF patrolling party was positioned at the suspected place of transfer at around 12.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The patrolling party observed suspicious activity. Four to five smugglers were involved. On being challenged by the BSF troops, the smugglers ran away taking advantage of the darkness and bushes in the backdrop,” the BSF said.

After a thorough search of the area, the BSF said, its troops recovered six huge bags and a small one hidden in the bushes.

“A total of 1,980 Phensedyl bottles were seized from these bags. The seized bottles have been handed over to the police,” the paramilitary personnel said.

The BSF of the South Bengal Frontier this year so far have seized 1,95,573 Phensedyl bottles, including Wednesday’s cache.

Source: IANS

