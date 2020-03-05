BSNL apprenticeship: Applications invited

A+ A-

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for engagement as apprentices.

The candidates must be a graduate or diploma holder for undergoing one-year apprenticeship training.

Eligibility

The telecommunication company will shortlist 75 candidates holding Electronics & Communication Engineering degree whereas, another 25 candidates holding Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering will be shortlisted.

The selection of the candidates will be done based on certificate verification and interview.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can register and submit applications online at the official website of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS).

The last dates to enroll at the NATS portal and apply for BSNL are 12th and 16th March respectively.

The interview is scheduled to be held on 19th March 2020.

For further details, candidates can read official notification.