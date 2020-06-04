BSNL invites entrepreneurs to partner with them

Hyderabad: BSNL Hyderabad Telecom District is inviting businessmen to partner with them in providing” Fibre to Home equipment” to provide High speed Broadband services

Business partners are invited by Hyderabad Telecom District, Bharat sanchar Nigam Limited for installation of “Fiber to Home Equipment” and providing high speed Broadband services on optical fiber by revenue sharing arrangement.

Interested business entrepreneurs may contact O/o Principal General Manager, Bharat sanchar Nigam Limited, Adarsh Nagar, Hyderabad-500063. Mail ID: htdftth@gmail.com Phone. No. 040-23234343, Mobile: 9490177775 Officer to contact: Sri. Ikesh Jadhav, SDE(FMS)

