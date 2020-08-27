BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s illegal property demolished

Lucknow, Aug 27 : Mafia don-turned-BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s illegally-owned property was demolished on Thursday morning in Dalibagh locality.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) was issued orders to raze the buildings on August 11.

The official spokesman said the two buildings that were demolished had been illegally constructed on an enemy property and the map of the buildings was not sanctioned by the Lucknow Development Authority.

An FIR was registered against Mukhtar Ansari’s sons, Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari, who were the ‘owners’ of the property. The government will fix the responsibility on the officials in whose tenure the twin towers were constructed, the official spokesman added.

The cost of demolition will be realised from the owners. Nearly 250 persons reached the site early on Thursday morning with earthmovers to demolish the buildings. A heated argument was witnessed between the local people and the police. Mediapersons were asked to move away from the site.

–IANS

