BSP MP urges Rajnath to help find missing officer in Ladakh

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali has written to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to enhance the search operations by deploying best men and machines to find the 27-year old Indian Engineering Service (IES) officer missing since June 22 in Ladakh.

In a letter to Rajnath Singh, the BSP MP said, “Subhan Ali had gone for an inspection of the Minamarg Quarantine centre on June 22, but did not return.”

Ali, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha said that the 27-year-old officer’s family was informed on June 23 that the vehicle in which he was travelling has fallen into a deep gorge and was swept away in the fast flowing river in Drass.

Ali further said that four days later, the Maruti Gypsy was taken out of the river, but the officer and his driver Palvinder Singh were still missing.

“The Border Roads Organisation and Kargil administration have been trying to find the officer and the efforts they have made with their limited resources have not succeeded in finding the missing officer,” he said. “I request you to kindly look into the matter and deploy best men and machines to find the missing IES officer whose distraught parents are going through a traumatic nightmare,” the BSP leader added.

