BSP raises question over gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Saturday raised questions over the encounter of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, the prime accused in Kanpur shootout case and added that “he should have been punished under Rule of Law and Constitution of India.”

“All the families of the slain policemen wanted justice. Gangster Dubey should have been punished in accordance with the Rule of Law and Constitution of India. He should have been punished severely,” Bhadoria said while speaking to ANI.

The BSP leader further stated that the name of the people should be revealed who were associated with Vikas Dubey and were helping him by being a part of the system.

“He was doing criminal activities for decades and hence everthing should be unraveled and the truth should be out in front of the people of Uttar Pradesh and the rest of the nation,” he further stated.

Kanpur encounter case main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday.

Dubey was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at the temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh.

Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday morning after he tried to flee when the vehicle carrying him met with an accident near Bhauti area close to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Source: ANI