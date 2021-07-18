BSP to woo back Brahmins in UP



Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party is all set to woo back Brahmins and make a bid for return to power in Uttar Pradesh.

BSP President Mayawati, on Sunday, said the Brahmins will not vote for the BJP and her party will begin a campaign from Ayodhya next week to “awaken” the community.

Talking to media persons, Mayawati said she is fully assured that the Brahmin community will not get misled by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and vote for the party in the upcoming elections.

“A campaign, led by BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, will be launched from Ayodhya on July 23 to awaken the Brahmin community once again. The Brahmins will be assured that their interests will remain safe under the BSP regime,” she said.

The BSP had formed a majority government in UP in 2007 with the support of Brahmins.

Mayawati also slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government on the issue of farmers.

She said all political parties should come together and hold the Centre accountable.

“The indifferent attitude of the Centre towards farmers protesting against the three farm laws is extremely sad. It is necessary that pressure of all kinds is put on the Centre in Parliament,” she stated.

Mayawati said the BSP MPs will raise issues such as rise in fuel and cooking gas prices and matters related to Covid vaccination, during the monsoon session of Parliament which begins on Monday.