By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 21st August 2020 4:59 pm IST
BTS releases its first completely English track 'Dynamite'

Washington D.C.: K-pop band BTS on Thursday (local time) dropped their first-ever completely English single ‘Dynamite.’

The new song comes six months after the group released its fourth studio album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ on February 21.

According to an announcement, in the song “BTS sings of joy and confidence, treasuring the little things in life that make life truly valuable and special. The song aims to bring a new surge of much-needed ‘energy’ to reinvigorate the global community in the midst of COVID-19,” reported Variety.

The creative contributors to the song are David Stewart and Jessica Agombar who are known for Jonas Brothers’ ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ track.
While the song has been released, the TV performance of ‘Dynamite’ will be premiered on August 30 at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at 8 pm PT/ET.

The Korean pop band had earlier this month announced their fourth theatrical film – ‘Break The Silence: The Movie’, which is scheduled for release in September this year.

According to Variety, the film is set to hit the theatres in more than 70 countries starting from September 10 along with a rollout in additional 40-plus regions on September 24.

The film is slated for release in India, America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and other 40 countries on September 24 while Korea, United Kingdom, Japan, Spain, Russia, Italy, France, Thailand, and some other territories will get the film in their theatres on September 10.

Source: ANI
