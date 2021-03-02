BTS to join performance lineup at 2021 Grammys MusiCares event

Washington: South Korean boy band BTS will be performing at the MusiCares event, which is an official Grammy Week event that is a virtual concert/fundraiser for the employees in the music industry.

According to Variety, the Recording Academy announced BTS will perform at MusiCares’ “Music on a Mission” virtual concert. Later that weekend, BTS will compete for Grammy’s best pop duo/group performance award for their first all-English song, ‘Dynamite’, from their 2020 album ‘BE’.

The K-pop supergroup joins a lineup that features new performances from H.E.R., John Legend, Haim, and Jhene Aiko. The event will also air special footage from the MusiCares vault, which includes songs from Bruce Springsteen, Usher, Stevie Nicks, and the late Tom Petty.

This inclusion of BTS will likely attract its legion of fans, ARMY. There worldwide, millions-strong fan community are known for their mobilization skills and could vehemently bolster the fundraiser.

BTS only recently made their ‘MTV Unplugged’ debut. Known for stadium spectaculars, the band offered fans a more intimate experience. The 30-minute show included a cover of Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ and hits like ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Dynamite’.

As per Variety, the virtual concert will take place on March 12, just ahead of the Grammys ceremony on March 14. It is typically a Person of the Year concert, but will instead serve as a virtual fundraiser to honor the COVID-19- affected music community. Tickets will be USD 25 and all proceeds will go to those hardest hit by the pandemic.

Source: ANI