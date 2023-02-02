Budget cuts for minorities, other sections regrettable: Ponalla Lakshmaiah

Hyderabad: Former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Ponnala Lakshmaiah has said that the central government has reduced the budget of many important sectors this time compared to the previous budget.

Commenting on the Union Budget, Lakshmaiah said that the budget for areas such as minority, SC, ST communities, social welfare, urban development, health and agriculture has been reduced. He said that the decision to increase the tax limit will not benefit the people much as the people are already suffering from economic burden due to inflation and increase in prices of essential commodities. GST, petrol, diesel, cement, cooking gas, fertilizer prices are constantly increasing.

There is no mention in the budget about the steps taken by the government to control the economic downturn. He said the Indian people have been deceived by the central debate.