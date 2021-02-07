Budget is foundation stone for making India ‘future-ready’: Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 7 : Hailing the Union Budget 2021-22, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that this Budget is the foundation stone for making the country “future-ready”.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi BJP office as part of an outreach to explain welfare measures in the Budget, Goyal said important steps were taken to revive the economy under five ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ packages announced last year and now the economy is moving ahead.

Talking about the government’s role during the Covid pandemic, Goyal said that the way the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, handled the situation is an example throughout the world.

“The Prime Minister was clear in his thoughts that he has to save people’s lives first and then ensure livelihoods by fixing the economy. India is a country that first saved the life of its people, then saved livelihoods, and then is moving fast saving both. We have left the whole world behind with our initiatives,” said the minister.

He further stated that the Budget has taken care of every section of the society like farmers, small businessmen and the middle class without putting extra tax burden and this has been done despite a resource constraints and with a possibility of reduced revenue till next year.

“This Budget was prepared with foresight. No burden has been put on taxpayers. The finance minister has also managed to give importance to the economy as well as prepare the country for the future,” Goyal said.

He also said that India can become “Aatmanirbhar” only when it moves forward with “Aatmavishwas” (self-confidence).

He said that even the opposition was not able to criticise the Budget this year. On the Railways’ share in the Budget, Goyal said that the finance minister allowed Railways to invest Rs 2.15 lakh crore which is five times more than Rs 40,000 to 45,000 crore invested before 2014.

“100 per cent electrification of railways has been approved. Railways will become diesel-free in the next three years,” he said. Accepting the operation of bullet train has been delayed, the railway minister said that land acquisition in Maharashtra for the project has been stalled.

“In Pragati meeting, the Prime Minister has directed Maharashtra to provide land for the project. Maharashtra has provided only one-third of land required for the project. Gujarat has made available more than 90 per cent of land required and the tendering process for work in the state has started,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.