Budget session of Odisha Assembly from Feb 18

Bhubaneswar, Feb 1 : The Budget session of the Odisha Assembly will commence from February 18 and continue till April 9, in two phases.

As per a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat on Monday, the session will begin with Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal’s address on February 18.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the annual budget for financial year 2021-22 on February 22.

The Appropriation Bill on the Budget for the year 2021-22 will be presented on March 31.

The session will be conducted in two phases — the first phase from February 18 to 27 and the second phase from March 12 to April 9.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.