Budget Session of Parliament

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, JKNC MP Farooq Abdullah and fellow opposition MPs form a human chain to protest over the Adani issue, at Parliament House complex in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI03_16_2023_000106B)
New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI03_16_2023_000103B)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI03_16_2023_000097B)
New Delhi: Opposition MPs during a march from Parliament House to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to submit a complaint over the Adani issue, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI03_15_2023_000054B)

