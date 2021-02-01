Budget totally for corporate interests, says Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has completely catered to the corporates and there was nothing for the common man in it.

The CPM Politburo member said the digital census is practically not possible in a country like India as a digital divide exists.

He said that the budget is a clear reflection of the NDA’s policies of promoting neo-liberal policies, added that this would help only the corporates and multinational firms.

The Chief Minister also lashed out at the Budget proposal to continue with the three farm laws, and added this has clearly proved that the meetings conducted by the government with the farmers were “hoodwinking”.

Kerala Finance minister Thomas Issac said that the budgetary allocation of Rs 65,000 crore for the highway development was in fact announced much earlier and it was an election gimmick to come out with it now.

Issac said that the proposals in the budget will not uplift the country from the financial lethargy and there were no measures to address the issue of recession.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, criticising the Budget, said it did not consider Kerala and the Rs 65,000 crore funds for development of highways is the only silver lining. He said this in Kasargod while interacting with the media persons during the “Aiswarya Kerala Yatra”.

Chennithala said that there was a clear failure on the part of the Central government in not allocating any funds for the state. He said that the BJP government at the centre has failed the people of the state.

He said the appeasement of the corporates is clear in the budget and added that the Narendra Modi government has proved time and again that it is not for the common man on the street but for multinationals and corporates despite all the tall talk.

CPI leader and Member of Parliament Benoy Viswam said that the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman has nothing but rhetoric and grandstanding.

Prominent NRI businessman and Chairman and Managing Director of the Lulu group, M.A. Yusuf Ali, however, said that it was a “magical budget”.

In a release, he said: “A magical budget sure to propel the Indian economy even amidst the global pandemic challenges. In sync with the vision of PM Modi, the finance minister has given huge thrust on healthcare along with infrastructure, education, research and development”.

BJP’s Kerala unit president K. Surendran said that the Union government has given huge support to the state.

“Sitharaman has given a good budget for Kerala. Rs 65,000 crore allocated for highways will give a big boost to the state’s economic movement. The budget has also allocated Rs 1,957 crore for the Kochi Metro Rail project second phase for 11.2 km extension,” he told IANS.

