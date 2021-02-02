‘Budget will open new avenues of job creation in NE’

Guwahati, Feb 1 : The Federation of Industry and Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) on Monday said that the Budget would open up new avenues of job creation in the area, particularly the core sector of health, education, agriculture and logistics.

FINER President Pabitra Buragohain said that the small players in the MSME sector would largely gain as the budget allocation has been increased twofold in the financial year 2021-22 and many of the compliances are eased out.

He said that Budget allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for welfare of women in tea tribes in Assam and West Bengal is very laudable and would play a stellar role in women empowerment and inclusive growth.

The FINER has further said that despite conditions created by Covid-19 pandemic, no new changes in corporate tax structure brought in huge relief to corporate India.

“The budget focuses on infrastructure development primarily on agri and rural infrastructure, transport, railways and with a sizable allocation on the health and education sector too which would spur growth and employment,” Buragohain said in a statement.

