Build secretariat mosques without further delay: Osman Bin Mohammed

Hyderabad: The President Deccan Wakf Protection Committee Osman bin Mohammed Al Hajri demanded that the government of Telangana must reconstruct both the demolished secretariat mosques immediately without further delay.

The state government announced the reconstruction of these mosques for the past two years and have declared various dates for commencement of the work. “The governments delaying tactic is leading to disquiet among the Muslim community”, Al Hajiri said

Al Hajri reminded the state government its promise to start the reconstruction of the mosques immediately after the Huzurabad election. The state government had already released the building plan for the mosques. Now the state government must start the reconstruction of the mosques without further delay.

“Before the reconstructions of the mosque the government must take the Muslim scholars, intellectual, public representatives and activists to review the new location of the mosques”, Al Hajri demanded.

“Deliberately or otherwise the Government of Telangana had made a grave mistake in demolishing the historic mosque which is unforgivable. The Muslim community will not tolerate any further delay in its reconstructions”, Al Hajiry said.