Building in north Delhi collapses in seconds after massive fire

New Delhi: A warehouse in north Delhi’s Roshanara Road collapsed like a house of cards after a massive fire broke out in it on Monday, officials said. However, no one was injured in the incident.

The video of the incident was also doing rounds on social media. In the video, firemen can be seen standing near the three-storey structure before it suddenly collapses.

It took just five seconds for the three-storeyed building to completely come down, releasing a thick plume of black smoke.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, a call regarding the blaze in a factory at the premises of logistics firm Jaipur Golden Transport on Roshanara Road near Pul Bangash metro station was received around 11.50 a.m. and 18 fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

The firefighters are still trying to douse the flames.