Building of Malaika Arora sealed after resident contract COVID

Mumbai: Building of Malaika Arora has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a resident tested positive for COVID-19. The building is located at Bandra.

It is reported that after turning the building into a containment zone, the authorities have sanitized it.

Malaika Arora is in self-quarantine

Meanwhile, the actress who is in self-quarantine along with son Arhaan is active on social media.

Other celebrities had also gone into self-quarantine after their staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Malaika Arora shared her photo doing Yoga. In the Instagram post, she wrote, ” Hey everyone.

I know you’ve been wondering where I had disappeared but I think we all needed some time to ourselves. Locked down at home has made us closer to ourselves, physically and mentally. But I think a lot of us have embraced it and adjusted our lives around this ‘new normal’ and a lot of you have been asking me what I’m doing at home, how I’m staying regular at my workouts.

So here I am, back at it and back for you, with #malaikasmoveoftheweek So all of you who’ve been spending Monday’s wondering what to do, its time to stretch out those muscles! Remember to tag @sarvayogastudios & me when you do the pose.”

Videos, photos of Malaika Arora

During the lockdown, the actress have shared her videos and photos on the Instagram account.

